“Does Ivana Alawi earn 1 million pesos daily on YouTube?”

Ivana Alawi clarified assumptions about her YouTube earnings.

Ivana Alawi set the record straight about her earnings on YouTube in her latest vlog. In the said video, Ivana corrected the assumptions of the netizens that she is earning a million pesos daily in her popular vlogs.

“Ang kinikita ko lang 6 digits. Hindi ‘yun totoo na parang kumikita ka ng 1 million per day. Pangalawa hindi ako sumali sa Youtube para kumita,” she stressed.

[embedded content]

Her sister Mona also explained that earnings on YouTube depends on an array of factors.

“Hindi naman totoo ‘yung sinasabi nila na every 1 million views kikita ka ng this amount. Hindi siya ganon. Per ad siya, per view, kung gaano katagal pinapanod ng tao, alin ‘yung ad, kung magcli-click,” Mona explained.

Ivana Alawi on collaborating with DJ Loonyo: ‘Girls, hindi ko siya aagawin sa inyo’

“Patience rin kasi sa YouTube kaya kapag sumali ka sa pera, I don’t know, I think huwag na lang,” Mona added.

Meanwhile, Ivana shared that she has not spent a single peso from her YouTube earnings.

“Hindi ko ‘yun nagagastos kahit piso kasi pambili ko ‘yun ng bahay ni mama,” the sexy actress relayed.

Ivana currently has 6 million subscribers on YouTube. Her most viewed vlog to date is her “A Day in my Life” vlog, which already amassed more than 20 million views.