“Does Maja Salvador approve of Joshua Garcia for Janella Salvador?”

Maja Salvador reacts to being dubbed as a matchmaker for Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador.

Maja Salvador remarked that she approves of the Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia love team. The actress said that the chemistry of the two stars, which she witnessed in The Killer Bride , is truly palpable.

“[Boto ako as a] love team dahil parehas may chemistry. Si Joshua naman kahit kanino mo siya i-pair malakas ‘yung magiging chemistry. Tapos si Janella nakita natin siyang mag-grow lalo na ‘yung sa acting niya, ang laki ng ni-level up ni Janella so parang di ba talagang parang ano sila ni Joshua,” Maja said in an interview with the media and vloggers at the Guitar event.

Maja admitted that she got excited about the kissing scene of Joshua and Janella towards the end of their series.

Maja Salvador teases Joshua Garcia to Janella Salvador

“Kasi parang pagi-be-base natin don sa pinagdaanan ng characters nila like nong character ni Janella, ‘yung character ni Emma, sobrang daming pinagdaanan nong bata and then finally ‘yung ending niya, di ba ganon ‘yun sa princesses natin, sa mga Disney princesses natin, ‘yung happy ending na kapag kiniss ka ng prince charming mo okay na lahat? So parang ganon ‘yung na-feel ko about her character,” she explained.

Maja was also asked about how she feels on being tagged as a matchmaker for Joshua and Janella, following the videos that went viral online during the thanksgiving party of The Killer Bride . In the viral clips, Maja can be seen teasing Joshua to Janella.

“Well you know, kung ano man ‘yung lumabas ng time na ‘yun, we are just having fun. Siyempre masaya kami dahil ang daming sumuporta ng show namin and nagsaya lang kami ng gabing iyon. So kung may lumabas na video o kung ano, siyempre mauunahan ng malisya. But lahat kami friends and alam naman ng dalawa na fan ako nong dalawa bilang siyempre si Camila. Kasi in fairness don sa dalawa, ang lalim talaga ng friendship na kahit ano mang pagtutukso mo talagang wala. And then ‘yung party namin alam nilang maghihiwalay na, wala na kaming taping, so may extra sweetness pero hanggang ganon lang,” Maja shared.