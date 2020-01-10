DOF denies replacement of Customs chief

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, the Cabinet official in charge of the Bureau of Customs and other government revenue agencies, denied on Friday the Manila Times headline story claiming that Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero was going to be replaced by a Davao City-based businessman close to President Duterte. In a text message quoting the newspaper’s owner Dante Ang, Dominguez said the newspaper admitted that its story was “erroneous” and that Ang would write an editorial in support of Guerrero to correct the story and dispel notions that he was interested in promoting anyone to the coveted position.

In its report, the Manila Times cited a “highly reliable” Malacañang source as saying that Guerrero would be replaced by businessman special presidential envoy to China William de Jesus Lima because of the agency’s failure to meet revenue targets.

The story claimed that the President offered to name Lima as customs chief during a Malacañang reception for the Chinese ambassador on Wednesday but Dominguez said Mr. Duterte “never even hinted” at sacking Guerrero, who once headed the Armed Forces.

Guerrero, for his part, said he had received no word from Malacañang that he would be replaced and called a press conference on Friday to enumerate the Bureau of Customs’ accomplishments in 2019 and plans for this year.

“I myself do not know [that I am being replaced]. I’m still waiting for guidance from the President and the secretary of finance,” Guerrero said, adding that he last saw Mr. Duterte on Tuesday and the President didn’t mention he would be replaced.

Guerrero is the third and longest serving customs chief of the Duterte administration, being in office for 15 months. Both former chiefs Nicanor Faeldon and Isidro Lapeña served for 14 months.

In his report, Guerrero said the agency was able to generate nearly P631 billion in revenues in 2019, 6.3 percent higher that 2018’s collection of P593 billion. But that was still short of the government’s target of P661 billion.

