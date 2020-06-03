DoF: Digital services tax needs international accord

The Department of Finance (DoF) will have to first secure an international agreement before pursuing digital services income tax reform, its chief said on Wednesday.

“Once an international agreement is reached, we will immediately study and propose tax reforms to capture [the] income tax on cross-border digital transactions,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told The Manila Times in a text message.

His comment comes after Washington announced that it was investigating the digital services taxes of the United Kingdom, the European Union, Indonesia, Turkey and India, which it claimed are focused on American firms like Google, Apple, Facebook Amazon and Netflix.

“We are aware that several tax administrations have started to impose [a] digital services tax, even when countries [are] yet to agree on how to reallocate income taxation rights on cross-border digital transactions. We are constantly monitoring developments on this matter,” Dominguez said.

In a separate message, the Finance chief told reporters that once an international agreement is reached, the income tax on these transactions would be imposed on top of value-added tax (VAT).

“For now, we are focusing our efforts on collecting VAT on both local and cross-border digital transactions, which is similar to what the other [Southeast Asian] countries are doing,” he said.

According to him, the DoF and the Bureau of Internal Revenue are crafting regulations and designing a system to effectively collect VAT on such transactions to help the government raise revenues.

He said that, while the Finance department was focusing on administrative regulations, it still welcomed Albay Rep. José María Clemente “Joey” Salceda’s House Bill (HB) 6765, also known as the digital economy taxation measure.

HB 6765 has two major features. One, it would make e-commerce platforms as withholding agents for income taxes to ease their partners of the burden of having to pay their own taxes while also encouraging tax compliance. And two, it would require those rendering digital services to the local market to do so through a resident agent or representative office in the Philippines.

Tax administration measures under the bill are estimated to yield as much as P29.1 billion annually in incremental revenues.

In response to the US move, Salceda said it would have no impact on his measure.

“We did not introduce any new digital services tax, or increase any tax rates, but are instead working to have them included in our existing tax base, so that all value created in the Philippines can be treated with parity, for tax purposes,” Salceda told reporters.

“That is the wisdom of the bill: it does not discriminate between goods in the traditional markets and goods and services sold digitally,” he added.

The legislator underscored that there was no question firms offering digital services should be included in the country’s tax base.

“If they make money out of Filipinos, they should pay the same taxes that everyone who makes money from Filipinos pays. It’s not a complicated concept,” he said.