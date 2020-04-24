DOF: Govt spends P352.7B for COVID-19 response

MANILA, Philippines — The government has so far spent P352.7 billion for its programs in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said.

“Ang katotohanan po, ang budget natin para sa 2020 ay P4.1 trillion at so far, ang nagastos po natin is already, for this COVID, is, na hindi natin plinano, is 352.7 billion pesos na,” Dominguez said in a televised briefing on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he assured that the government has “sufficient” funds, Dominguez said the country’s budget allowance is at risk.

“So far, sufficiente po yung cash natin pero naiiipit na po tayo sa budget allowance natin. Yan po ang problema natin ngayon,” he said.

FEATURED STORIES

“May cash ho tayo pero wala tayong authority na gumastos ng ganoon kalaki. So we’re making sure na lahat ng gastos natin is number one for the benefit of yung pinakamahirap natin,” he added.

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ