DoF looks on impact of Evergrande to infra contractors

The Department of Finance (DoF) is looking into whether any of the government’s contractors working on infrastructure projects in the country will be harmed as a result of Chinese property developer Evergrande’s reported troubles.

“We are currently checking if any of the Chinese contractors involved in our Build Build Build program will be negatively affected by the reported problems of Evergrande,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said on Tuesday.

Evergrande is drowning in debt, which might lead to a bankruptcy that would have a devastating impact on the world’s second largest economy and beyond, according to reports.

China’s financial markets are gradually bracing for a property market implosion, Capital Economics stressed in a report released on Tuesday.

It said China’s current situation contains many of the fundamental ingredients of prior financial crises.

“Its property sector is at the tail-end of a 25-year boom, in which house prices have soared. Construction now accounts for a far larger share of China’s GDP (gross domestic product) than other major economies,” the London-based research firm noted.

Meanwhile, Oxford Economics sees that the Chinese government would intervene to orchestrate a managed restructuring of the firm’s liabilities in order to avoid disruptive debt recovery efforts and decrease financial market contagion and systemic risk.



“Even with the government intervening as suggested above, financial conditions for the broader property sector will remain tight, with some spillover into wider financial sector stress,” it cautioned.

Banks are also expected to be hesitant to lend to weaker property companies, resulting in greater financing costs for all property developers in the near future.

“We may also see defaults of smaller property developers (mainly onshore) amid the authorities’ ongoing campaign to clean up the sector. And the market may worry about the financial health of banks that are heavily exposed to the property sector,” Oxford Economics underscored.