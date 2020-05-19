DoF open on taxing digital services

The Department of Finance (DoF) is open to taxing digital services such as video and music streaming apps, but said this will not offset the revenue-negative Package 2 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program.

In a message to reporters on Tuesday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said Albay Rep. José María Clemente “Joey” Salceda’s plan to file a bill for the said tax measure is “something to seriously consider.”

Dominguez pointed out that Salceda’s plan would enable the government to capture revenue leakages from these services and will boost the national government’s value-added tax collections.

He, however, stressed that the Finance department does not consider Salceda’s plan as an offsetting measure to the foregone revenues once the corporate income tax (CIT) rate is reduced under the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) Act.

Create Act — a recalibrated version of Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Reform Act (Citira) — aims to reduce the CIT rate to 25 percent by July this year. This compares to the original Citira that aimed to reduce the CIT rate from 30 percent to 20 percent in 10 years and rationalize tax incentives.

“To sustain the efforts of the private sector to recover from the present crisis, we also proposed that the corporate income tax be reduced further by one percentage point per year starting 2023 until it reaches 20 percent in 2027,” Dominguez also said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

“This will be one of the largest economic stimulus measures in the country’s history,” he added.

The Finance chief underscored that the rate of reduction will free up almost P42 billion in the second half of 2020 alone, and more than P625 billion over the succeeding five years “to fuel economic dynamism especially among our country’s growth engines, the micro, small and medium enterprises.”

The proposed tax measure will also extend by two years the sunset provision for those under the gross income earned regime for two to seven years as compared to Citira’s four to nine years.

“Clearly, this is not an effort to raise taxes as the taxes will be decisively revenue negative. The large and immediate rate cut in the second half of 2020 also sends a strong signal to the world that the Philippines is positioning itself as a premiere investment destination for companies that are looking to diversify their supply chain,” Dominguez added.