DoF: PITC returns P5.2B to Treasury in Jan-Jun

THE Department of Finance (DoF) said the Philippine International Trading Corp. (PITC) returned a total of P5.2 billion to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) in the first half of 2021.

The DoF said in a statement on Tuesday that the PITC’s payment was in response to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd’s request to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) last year for the state-run firm to return its interest earnings to the BTr and funds for projects that have not been bid out or suspended in order to supplement the government’s funds for Covid-19 response and disaster relief efforts.

It added that according to its Corporate Affairs Group (CAG), the PITC also returned P1.89 billion to its client-agencies – including the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños, UP System and the Department of Health – for projects that were deemed no longer necessary and paid P1.82 billion to its suppliers – from January to June this year.

PITC’s financial transfers from different government agencies for various procurement projects were P22.7 billion as of end-June 2021, down from a P31.6-billion balance as of end-2020, the CAG was quoted in its report to Dominguez.

The CAG added that military procurement accounted for P5.62 billion of the cash transfers, government procurement accounted for P16.6 billion and savings or funds due for return or interest earned accounted for P450 million.

The Finance department recalled that last year, in a letter to Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Dominguez claimed that PITC’s interest revenues were classified as interest income of the state-run corporation instead of being returned to the National Treasury.

“These interest earnings came from the cash and investment balances transferred by several national government agencies to the corporation for the procurement of their various requirements,” it explained.



In response, the DoF said the PITC returned to the BTr P562.79 million in interest revenue on Dec. 11, 2020, in addition to another P562.79-million remittance made in May 2020 in the form of dividends. As of December 2020, the cumulative remittances of the PITC to the BTr in the form of interest income had reached P1.126 billion.