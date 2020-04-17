DOF Usec Chua is acting NEDA chief

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has named Finance Undersecretary Karl Chua as acting Secretary of the National Economic Development Authority following the resignation of Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed this Friday in a text message to reporters.

“The President has appointed DOF Usec. Karl Chua as acting Secretary of NEDA,” Medialdea said.

In a statement, Pernia said he decided to resign “due partly to personal reasons and partly to differences in development philosophy with a few of my fellow Cabinet members.”

