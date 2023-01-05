Dogness Expands into Protective Cold Weather Pet Apparel; Helping Pets Fight Cold Weather in EU

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM/ODM and private label pet products, today announced an expansion into protective cold weather pet apparel. The first shipment was made to answer the urgent call from one of the Company’s German based customers, which previously purchased Dogness products, including collars and leashes. The elevated utility price in the EU is making this winter especially difficult for pets and pet owners.

Every year dozens of pet deaths are reported and even more rescues occur despite awareness of the dangers presented by cold weather to our furry friends. Just like humans, dogs can develop hypothermia, difficulty breathing, heart rate slowing and potential death. Dogs with both short and thick coats are susceptible to the perilous conditions, as pets normally kept inside are not accustomed to longer-term exposure to the cold. Each breed handles the cold in its own unique way, with leg length and weight among many factors. Salt and other commonly used chemical de-icers also pose a serious problem to sensitive areas, like the pads on the bottom of a dog’s foot.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, “We are proud to be expanding into the cold weather pet apparel segment. Nothing is sadder than the loss of a loved pet that could have been prevented. It is normal to see a pet’s thick coat and think it is ok to brave cold temperatures. We would never think of going out for a walk in a bathing suit in the snow, and we shouldn’t let our pets suffer on their winter walks either. Just like humans, dogs need protection. Our team applied the same level of urgency and innovation to developing our pet apparel as we do with all Dogness products. We used high-tech fabrics and a sleek design, to provide stylish comfort and protection from the cold. We are excited to have already made our first shipment into Europe, which is traditionally colder and more problematic for pets. We believe there is a significant opportunity to expand our cold weather pet apparel line, with the goal of helping pet owners keep their loved ones safe and stylish, while also allowing them to enjoy the cold weather and snow they love.”

Dogness has built an integrated sales platform across all channels, with major customers including Petco, PetSmart, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Xiuhu, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Target, QVC®, Pet Value, Pets at Home, PETZL, Petmate, Trendspark, Anyi Trading, IKEA, SimplyShe, and online shopping platforms, such as Amazon, Chewy.com, Boqii Holding Limited, Target.com, HomeDepot.com, Loews.com, Wayfair.com, JD, Tmall and Taobao, as well as live streaming sales platforms hosted by influencers.

