DOH: 1 symptomatic patient from virus-hit cruise ship hospitalized due to diarrhea

MANILA, Philippines — One of the 16 symptomatic patients repatriated from the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship has been admitted to a hospital in Tarlac due to diarrhea, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday.

The other 15 were returned to quarantine quarters in New Clark City in Capas town from different hospitals nearby after their specimens tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

In a press conference at DOH’s central office in Manila, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the sample taken from the confined repatriate, whose age and gender was not disclosed, was brought to Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Muntinlupa City for evaluation.

Over 400 Filipinos evacuated from the cruise ship arrived in the Philippines on February 25. They were directly ferried to New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

