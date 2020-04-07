DOH: 11 patients recover from COVID-19 as cases soar to 3,764

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven more COVID-19 positive persons have recovered from the illness, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday. It is the highest recorded recoveries in a day since the first case was documented in the country in January.

This raised the total number of recoveries to 84 although DOH also verified 104 additional cases of COVID-19 in the country, boosting the tally to 3,764 as of April 7.

On the other hand, DOH said 14 people infected with the respiratory illness have died with the toll now reaching 177.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide climbed to 1.3 million on Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus board, with the United States of America posting the most number of cases at 368,449, followed by Spain at 136,675.

Italy recorded the most number of death related to COVID-19 with16,523 fatalities, followed by Spain with 13,341 deaths.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has the most number of recoveries at 1,241, followed by Australia at 1,080.

These figures are a far cry from the Philippines’ recorded number of recoveries.

DOH confirmed the Philippines’ first COVID-19 case on January 30, while it was on March 7 when the first local transmission of the disease was proved.

The entire island of Luzon was placed on enhanced community quarantine in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Initially, the strict quarantine was to take effect until midnight of April 13 but it was extended by the government on Tuesday until April 30.