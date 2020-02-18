DOH: 40 patients test negative for coronavirus, 137 others under observation

MANILA, Philippines — Forty more patients monitored for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been discharged after testing negative for the novel coronavirus in two consecutive medical examinations, while 137 others remain admitted in hospitals as of Tuesday.

This brings the total number of patients under COVID-19 observation who were already discharged from health facilities to 387, according to the latest data from the case tracker of the Department of Health (DOH).

The number of patients checked for the deadly virus that broke out in China is now at 527, with majority of them testing negative for the virus and were either released or are currently awaiting release from isolation in health facilities.

Three other individuals, all Chinese nationals who earlier tested positive for the viral infection, including one fatality on February 1, are included in the tally.

Below is the breakdown of patients admitted for COVID-19 monitoring in different hospitals per region:

Metro Manila – 91

Calabarzon – 18

Cordillera Administrative Region – 8

Western Visayas – 3

Cagayan Valley – 3

Central Luzon – 3

Central Visayas – 2

Ilocos region – 2

Bicol region – 2

Caraga – 2

Davao Region – 1

Mimaropa – 1

Soccsksargen – 1

Globally, the COVID-19 death toll has breached the 1,800 mark.

All the deaths were recorded in mainland China, except five individuals who died in the Philippines, Hong Kong, Japan, France, and Taiwan.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide is now over 73,000, mostly in China.

GSG

