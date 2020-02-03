DOH: 8 ‘close contacts’ of Chinese couple with nCoV showed flu-like signs

MANILA, Philippines — Eight persons who were in close contact with the Chinese couple found positive for the novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD) have shown flu-like symptoms and are now being strictly monitored, the Department of Health (DOH) disclosed Monday.
DOH epidemiology bureau head Dr. Ferchito Avelino said the eight patients are among the 74 “close contacts” of the Chinese couple already accounted for by local health officials.
Specifically, the eight patients exhibited cough and colds, according to Avelino.
The eight patients are also among the 80 persons under investigation currently being watched by DOH.
Edited by KGA
