DoH: Anti-viral drug in Covid trial in ample supply despite US mass purchase

THE Department of Health (DoH) assured the public that there was ample supply of an anti-viral drug that was being tried as a possible cure for the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) amid reports that the United States bought all the available stocks.

Remdesivir is included in the World Health Organization’s solidarity trial, which also includes HIV anti-viral drugs Lopinavir with Ritonavir, and Lopinavir with Ritonavir plus Interferon Beta 1a.

The US has bought 500,000 stocks of the drug from patent holder and drugmaker Gilead, which represents its global supply for the next three months.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Remdesivir was given to the Philippines by WHO as part of the trial.

Vergeire, concurrent spokesman, said that the procurement of the drug by the government was still being discussed although some patients have used it for humanitarian considerations.

“Sa ngayon, yung pagbili ng Remdesivir ay pinaguusapan pa ng DoH and tinitignan natin kung pwede nating isama sa current resources natin. (Right now, the procurement of Remdesivir is still being discussed and we are looking to see if it can be added to our current resources),” Vergeire told reporters in a media forum on Thursday.

Dr. Rolando Enrique Domingo, Food and Drug Administration director general, said there were other suppliers in Asia that could provide the drug.

Domingo cited studies where Remdesivir was said to have hastened the patient’s recovery.

“Umiiikli yung time ng pagkakaroon nila ng sakit, from 15 days, nababawasan to 11 days. (The number of days the patient is ill is reduced from 15 to 11 ), ” Domingo said during a televised press briefing.

As of July 1, the solidarity trial has 450 patients but Domingo said the FDA gave compassionate permits for the use of Remdesivir to 19 others.

The DoH has said that it was waiting for the approval of its ethics committee and the FDA for the clinical trial of another antiviral, Avigan (favipiravir), which is expected within this month.

It has also collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) for research on the use of convalescent blood plasma, melatonin, tawa-tawa plant, and melatonin as possible assistive cures for Covid-19.

The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine was removed from the solidarity trial as it did not show any evidence that it cured the virus.