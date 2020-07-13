DOH assures ample quarantine facilities for asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 patients

MANILA, Philippines — There are enough beds and facilities for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients who are either asymptomatic or experience mild symptoms, Department of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire assured Monday after the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases discouraged home quarantine for mild COVID-19 patients.

Vergeire said quarantine facilities managed by local government units nationwide have a total of 70,029 beds, with only 25% occupancy.

Meanwhile, the big quarantine facilities in Metro Manila and nearby regions, which are managed by the national government, have a total of 3,193 beds with an occupancy rate of 38%.

“Mayroon tayong facilities for that, yes. We have sufficient beds para ma-accommodate natin kung saka sakaling may mangangailangan,” Vergeire told reporters in an online media forum.

(We have facilities for that. We have sufficient beds to accommodate those who would need to be quarantined.)

As of July 11, there are 12,684 probable and suspected COVID-19 patients who are currently on home quarantine.

Those who are already quarantined at home will be asked to continue their self-isolation there as long as they follow strict health protocols.

