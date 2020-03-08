DOH can’t skirt procurement process even with declaration of public health emergency — Drilon

MANILA, Philippine — Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon reminded the Department of Health (DOH) that it could not skirt around procurement processes even with the declaration of a state of public health emergency over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Drilon said this after the President agreed to declare such state of emergency following the recommendation of the Department of Health (DOH) as the first local transmission of the virus was reported this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said a declaration of the state of public health emergency would “facilitate mobilization of resources, ease processes, including procurement of critical logistics and supplies, and intensifying reporting.”

“Nababasa ko sa pahayagan na sinabi ni Sec. Duque na sabi niya, the declaration would help ease the procurement of supplies and logistics to handle the acute respiratory diseases,” Drilon said in an interview on dzBB Sunday.

FEATURED STORIES

“Kasi yung COVID-19, wala pang gamit dito kaya yung sinasabing ease in the procurement process, hindi ko maintindihan, dapat yung mga gamot sa pneumonia and other respiratory diseases nandiyan na iyan dapat. Ano yung ipo-procure nila rito sa COVID-19 wala pa namang gamot? Kaya hindi ko maintidihan iyang ease of procurement na sinasabi nila,” he further said.

Citing Republic Act No. 11332 or the “Mandatory Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act,” Drilon said that the declaration of a state of public health emergency would require mandatory reporting on the part of the DOH.

“Ang nakalagay sa batas, kapag nagdeklara ng state of public health emergency, mobilization ng government agencies to respond to the threats. Mandatory ang requirement sa batas na ito. Kahit nandiyan ang COVID-19 o wala, nandiyan yung listahan ng diseases na dapat i-monotor ang occurrence at dapat i-report kaagad,” he explained.

“So, epidemic iyan at kapag nandiyan yung national security concern, the President may declare a state of public health emergency,” he pointed out.

“Wala pong nakalagay sa batas na balewalain yung procurement laws, may bidding pa rin iyan. Ang sinasabi lang sa batas ay to mobilize. Bakit iyan? Dahilan sa halimbawa, itong COVID-19, kapag ikaw ay may pneumonia o other respiratory diseases, iyan ang nagiging dahilan kung bakit nagkakaroon ng widespread illness,” he added.

He stressed that the DOH should already have available medical supplies that would address such illnesses.

“Mas delikado kapag mag respiratory illness ka. Ang tanong: wala bang supply ang DOH ng mga gamot sa pneumonia and other respiratory ailments?” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kaya dapat nandiyan yung gamot sa supply nila. Yung batas ang sinasabi lamang ay mandatory reporting requirement at kung naging national security issue ay pwedeng mag-declare ng public emergency. Ngunit iyan nakalagay sa batas ay to mobilize national agencies to respond to the threat,” he added.

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ