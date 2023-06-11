DOH chief Herbosa promotes bicycle use as sustainable means of transportation

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa has encouraged locals to use bicycles as a “sustainable, affordable, and alternative” means of transportation in line with the country’s celebration of World Bicycle Day.

“Biking is a simple yet effective form of exercise and helps in reducing the levels of pollution in the country,” Herbosa said on Saturday during “The Pedal for a Sustainable Future – A World Bicycle Day Celebration” event in Taguig City.

According to the newly appointed DOH chief, the event aims to raise awareness of the benefits of cycling “for both the environment and individuals’ health and well-being,” as it launched the Active Transport Playbook.

Herbosa said the agency provided a fund amounting to P1,150,000 for the Active Transport initiative’s promotion, which aims to advance cycling and walking “as effective means to mitigate the prevalence of non-communicable diseases.”

“The one-day event includes diverse undertakings like bike rides, challenges, cycling infrastructure, and workshops. These activities will contribute to nurturing a community of cyclists, working together to establish a more secure and healthier environment for all individuals,” the DOH said.

It added that World Bicycle Day is a global initiative of the United Nations General Assembly established in 2018, which promotes the use of the bicycle “as a means of eradicating poverty; furthering sustainable development; strengthening education, including physical education, for children and young people; promoting health; preventing disease; and facilitating social inclusion and a culture of peace,” according to World Health Organization.

