DoH completes payout to frontliners

The Department of Health (DoH) announced that it has delivered the checks to relatives of frontliners who have died or have fallen seriously ill from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The compensation of the health workers is in line with the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which provides families of health workers who died from the virus with P1 million, while the families of those severely infected with P100,000.

President Rodrigo Duterte gave the DoH until June 9 to complete the release of the cash aid.

Health Undersecretary and Spokesman Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the relatives of 30 health workers who died have received their checks, while the DoH is coordinating with the families two workers based abroad.

Two healthcare workers who died were delisted due to issues in the diagnosis on their death certificates.

Nineteen health workers with severe Covid-19 infection have received their P100,000 compensation.

The number of recipients was down from the original 79 after some of them admitted that their cases were either mild or moderate and not initially reported as severe based on their medical abstracts.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd said that the DoH would honor the bravery of the health workers and assured that they did not die in vain,

“No amount will ever be enough to repay them for their significant contribution to the fight against Covid-19, but through this token of gratitude we hope the families they left behind are supported and taken care of,” Duque added.