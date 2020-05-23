DoH: Country battling two Covid waves

IS the Philippines experiencing not just a first but a second wave of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19)? Weeks ago, the answer to that question would have been a no-brainer for many in the medical community involved in the battle to contain the coronavirus: the first wave.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd made a surprise declaration in a Senate hearing that the second coronavirus wave has arrived

But that was before Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd made a surprise declaration in a Senate hearing that the second coronavirus wave has arrived.

Duque immediately found himself in a firestorm of criticism. Medical experts said there was scant evidence that the feared second surge was already upon us.

Even Malacañang tried to downplay Duque’s claim, saying he was merely expressing an opinion.

Now the Department of Health (DoH), which had considered the arrival of a second wavefar too early after the first, appears to be giving credence to Duque’s declaration.

In a recent statement, the DoH said the country was “presently in the first wave when we consider sustained community transmission, and in the second wave when we take into account the first three imported cases in January.”

It quoted Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. who said the “interpretations” that the country is now at the first and second wave are both “factually correct.”

According to the department, the first wave peaked on March 31 when the country reported 538 Covid infections in a single day. The numbers continued to drop after that, averaging 220 cases a day.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, in an interview with The Manila Times, said every spike in cases with decelerating trends “could be considered as a wave.”

“So, the first three cases in January before the next cases that happened in March are already tagged a s a wave,” Vergeire told The Manila Times in a text message.

Vergeire said this was the basis of Duque’s previous pronouncement that the first three cases of the virus involving Chinese tourists to the country were considered the “first wave.”

Two have recovered and were reported to have returned to China, while the other was the first reported coronavirus in the country.

The first three cases were followed by a month-long lull where no cases were reported until an elderly man in Barangay Greenhills in San Juan, who neither traveled abroad or was exposed to an infected individual, tested positive for the disease last March.

Dr. Mary Grace Dacuma, a molecular epidemiologist and a University of the Philippines Los Baños professor who authored a briefing paper, is skeptical about the DoH position.

Dacuma said the three Chinese nationals who were Covid positive should be considered “index cases,” especially since “they did not cause local transmission” and therefore, “do not form part of the epidemic wave.”

A lull was expected before the beginning of the outbreak because of the disease’s 14-day incubation period, said Dacuma.

She also contradicted the statements of Dr. John Wong of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) technical working group who said that as early as May 7, the second wave had arrived, and agreed with Duque that the first three cases make up the first wave.

Wong also said the second wave peaked on March 31.

“We will know that we have reached the peak of the curve when the net increase in the number of active cases start to decline [because of lockdowns, countrywide vigilance],” Dacuma said.

Vergeire said, “It does not matter which wave we are in but that we continue doing preventive measures against another wave of infection.”

“The DoH and the rest of the executive branch are aligned that the Philippines is presently experiencing the first wave of sustained community transmission,” Vergeire said.

The coronavirus disease has infected 13,597 individuals, of whom 9,648 are referred to as “active cases” or those who are still alive but have not recovered from the disease.

There were 3,092 recoveries and 857 deaths.