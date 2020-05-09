DoH: Covid-19 infections climb to 10,610, recoveries at 1,842

THE Department of Health (DoH) on Saturday announced 147 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 10,610.

Of the 147 new cases, 84 percent or 123 are from the National Capital Region, while the rest are from other parts of the country.

The number of fatalities also rose by eight, leading to a total of 704 deaths.

More people have recovered, with 108 new recoveries. In total, 1,842 persons have survived the disease, said the DoH.

In a previous press briefing, an epidemiologist of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ (IATF-EID) technical working group said the transmission rate of Covid-19 has slowed and the mortality rate has gone down in the country.

Dr. John Wong, working head of the IATF-EID’s data analytics expert group, said that the country was finally seeing the “flattening of the curve” two months after Luzon was placed under an enhanced community quarantine.

The Philippines has prohibited mass gatherings, closed schools and urged people to work from home in several areas, including Metro Manila and other key cities, to contain the spread of tge disease. It also relaxed lockdown protocols in other parts of the country.