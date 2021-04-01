DoH debunks claim PH ‘losing’ virus fight

THE country’s treatment czar dismissed concerns from a group of private hospitals that the country is losing its fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), adding that the government’s health system remains stable amid the increasing number of cases.

In a television interview on Wednesday, Philippine Hospitals Association (PHA) president Jaime Almora cited the near-full capacity of hospitals in the NCR (National Capital Region) plus bubble.

“Mukhang natatalo na tayo sa dami ng kalaban…. ito yung kinakatakutan natin at ito ay nangyayari na, (We are losing this fight because we have so many enemies…. this is what we were afraid of and it is happening now),” Almora said.

But during the Laging Handa briefing on Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said the country remains in the fight against the pandemic, adding that the country only needs to manage the challenge of the surge.

“Kaya ang ginagawa ho ng ibang hospitals is mag-reallocate sila of more beds towards Covid, kaya nga nagkakaroon nang konting-konting pag-increase in the number of percentages sa bed allocation, (That is why what other hospitals did is to reallocate more beds towards Covid-19, that is why they have now few increases in the percentages of bed allocations),” Vega added.

He also added that more Human Resources for Health (HRH) personnel will also be deployed in public and private hospitals, including those in areas with low Covid-19 cases and uniformed personnel.

Vega also suggested that the one-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was imposed to make sure hospitals are getting resources and bide time.

“Kung dadami…. iyong active cases natin or new cases at hindi nako-control, then kailangan talaga tayo na magkaroon ng more heightened restrictions para bababa iyong transmission rate or reproduction number ng virus, (If we have more…. active cases or new cases that we cannot control, then we need to have heightened restrictions so that the transmission rate or reproduction number of the virus slows down), ” Vega added.