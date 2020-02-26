DOH declares Bicol still COVID-19 free after 13 in quarantine test negative for virus

LEGAZPI CITY—The Department of Health in Bicol on Wednesday (Feb. 26) announced that all 13 persons, who had been quarantined for COVID-19, tested negative for the virus.

Dr. Ernie Vera, director of DOH in Bicol, said the laboratory tests of the 13 persons showed negative results and they had already been discharged from quarantine facilities.

“This makes Bicol (still) a COVID-19-free region,” he said.

As of Wednesday, Vera said there were also 20 persons being monitored for COVID-19 in Bicol.

Vera said 19 have self-quarantined at home for 14 days while one had already been discharged without any symptom of the virus.

