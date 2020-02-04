DOH designates 3 Bicol hospitals for nCoV tests, care

LEGAZPI CITY—The Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol has designated three hospitals in the region as referral centers to admit and examine people suspected of being infected with novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Dr. Ernie Vera, director of DOH in Bicol, identified the hospitals as: Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) in Daraga, Albay; Bicol Medical Center (BMC) in Naga City, Camarines Sur; and Bicol Sanitarium in Cabusao town, also in Camarines Sur.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the hospitals would accept patients after medical examination by the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (Resu).

He said the BRTTH would admit patients under investigation (PUI) from the provinces of Albay, Sorsogon, and the island provinces of Masbate and Catanduanes; while those from Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte can go to the BMC.

FEATURED STORIES

The Bicol Sanitarium would receive patients with serious cases and would also serve as an alternative facility when the two other hospitals get congested.

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ