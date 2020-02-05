DOH Eastern Visayas checking woman, baby who had fever after trip to Macau

TACLOBAN CITY — The Department of Health (DOH) in Eastern Visayas is investigating a suspected case of novel coronavirus involving a 26-year-old woman, her seven-month old son and sister-in-law.

The three went to Macau on Dec. 23, 2019 to visit a relative there.

They arrived in Manila on Jan. 28 and travelled to Tacloban City the following day.

The seven-month-old baby experienced fever and mild cough, symptoms of nCoV, for two days beginning on Jan. 23.

The mother had mild cough and sore throat on Jan. 27 while her sister-in-law had a mild cough on Jan. 28.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the three were confined in a hospital in Tacloban City.

Swab samples were immediately taken from the three and would be sent for tests to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Metro Manila.

