DoH expands Covid tests to frontliners, pregnant women

PERSONNEL manning quarantine facilities, barangay health workers, and pregnant women will be among those who will be tested for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) after the Department of Health issued new guidelines for expanded testing.

Under Department Memorandum 2020-0285, the DoH included “personnel manning temporary quarantine facilities and quarantine control points, national/regional/local risk reduction and management teams and barangay health workers and officials providing border control under Subgroup E” as among those who will be tested.

Subgroup E are classified as frontliners “indirectly involved in healthcare provision in the response against Covid-19”

Also included in the subgroup are personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Corrections, those manning Covid-19 swabbing centers and social workers providing relief assistance and amelioration.

Meanwhile, Subgroup F, which includes other vulnerable patients such as those with comorbidities and those who will undergo high-risk, elective surgical procedures, now include pregnant patients, dialysis patients, those who will undergo chemotherapy or radiotherapy, and immune-compromised patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

The expanded testing protocols were adopted in line with the increased capacity of Reverse Transmission– Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests in the country.

As of Thursday, the country has logged 24,175 Covid-19 cases, with 5,165 recoveries and 1,036 deaths.