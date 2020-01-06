DOH extends polio campaign until April

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) announced Monday the extension of its Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio (SPKP) campaign in Mindanao and Metro Manila until April this year.

In a statement, the DOH said the reason for the extension is “to address the reported positive polio cases from the Acute Flaccid Paralysis Surveillance in Mindanao, and positive environmental samples in Metro Manila.”

Two additional rounds are scheduled in Metro Manila — from Jan. 27 to Feb. 7 and from March 9 to 20.

In Mindanao, a “limited response round” will be conducted in Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Zamboanga City, Isabela City, and Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat from Jan. 6 to 12.

Two more rounds are also scheduled for all regions in Mindanao from Feb. 17 to March 1 and from March 23 to April 4.

“We need to provide evidence that the transmission of poliovirus is already contained before we can end the Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio campaign. Therefore, the fight against polio is far from over,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a statement.

With the campaign’s extension, the DOH aims to achieve at least 95 percent coverage in all identified areas for every SPKP round to ensure that there will be no child missed.

“We need the participation of everybody to successfully end this outbreak – other government agencies, the local government units, partners, our local health workers and bakunators,” said Duque.

