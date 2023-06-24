DOH eyes P17-billion budget for COVID allowances

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) will set aside P17 billion from its proposed budget next year for the disbursement of mandated health emergency allowances (HEA) for health-care workers who rendered services for COVID-19 patients.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said another P15.2 billion was allotted under the 2023 General Appropriations Act which is pending release this year.

With a total of P30 billion disbursed for the COVID-19 benefits of health-care workers so far, Herbosa pointed out that “it is not enough, that’s why some health-care workers still haven’t received [the benefits].”

He said the government was “trying to pay off [the benefits], but of course it takes some process and time.”

On Friday, health-care workers voiced their frustrations over the slow release of COVID-19 benefits in the last three years.

Noise barrage

Members of the United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines (UPHUP) held a noise barrage to demand the immediate disbursement of their mandated benefits.

“You (Herbosa) are supposed to look into the veracity of undistributed funds for the HEA among private hospital workers,” Ronald Ignacio, spokesperson of UPHUP, said in a statement, refuting the earlier claim of the health chief that 90 percent of benefits had already been disbursed.

Medical staff from the Philippine Heart Center, Lung Center of the Philippines and National Kidney and Transplant Institute also staged a lunchtime picket to demand a raise in the entry-level pay of all health-care workers in both private and public health facilities to P33,000 per month.

