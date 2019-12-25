DOH: Fireworks-related injuries climbs to 10
MANILA, Philippines — Less than a week before the New Year’s Eve revelries, 10 fireworks-related injuries have already been recorded by the Department of Health (DOH).
This figure is 12 (55%) cases lower compared to 2018 and 34 (77%) cases lower compared to the five-year average, DOH pointed out.
As of Christmas Day morning, DOH said the injuries were recorded in Regions I, II, Calabarzon, V, VI, XII, and National Capital Region.
The firecrackers that caused the injuries were Baby Rocket, Boga, fountain, Kalburo, Kwitis, Luces, Mini Bomb, and an “unknown firecracker,” according to DOH.
Meanwhile, the health department said it so far has no recorded cases of fireworks ingestion, injury due to a stray bullet as well as deaths due to fireworks or stray bullet.
