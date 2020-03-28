DOH issues protocols for quarantine facilities with PUIs

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has reminded the local government units (LGUs) to be mindful of health protocol when setting up quarantine facilities that would treat persons under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs) while hospitals are in full capacity for caring of COVID-19 patients.

In a DOH press briefing on Saturday, Health Undersecretary Dr. Rosette Vergeire released guidelines for quarantine facilities to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus disease.

Quarantine facility should have adequate space but must have proper ventilation, the health official said.

If isolation facilities are rooms, each room or individual should have their own toilet as it would defeat the purpose of quarantine.

For wards being used for quarantine, beds should have a distance of at least one and a half meters.

She also reminded of health protocols such as social distancing, washing of hands and wearing of face masks.

To date, the Philippine health department recorded 1,075 cases of COVID-19 in the country. Of which, the respiratory disease killed 68 people while 35 have recovered from the disease.