DoH logs 18,937 new Covid-19 cases

The Department of Health reported 18,937 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, pushing the total number of cases to 2.386 million.

The new cases came from 72,770 tests that were reported on Saturday.

There were 176,850 active cases and 20,171 new recoveries for a total of 2.172 million.

Deaths reached 36,934 with the addition of 146 new fatalities.

Nationwide intensive care unit utilization is at 77 percent.

National ward bed occupancy is at 71 percent, while isolation bed capacity is at 67 percent occupied