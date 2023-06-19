DOH logs 4,281 COVID-19 cases from June 12 to 18

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said it recorded 4,281 COVID-19 infections from June 12 to 18, lower than the previous week’s 6,630 infections.
Based on the DOH’s weekly released data, the said infections translated to a daily average of 612, or 35 percent lower than the 947 cases from June 5 to June 11.
The data also showed that 57 infections or 1.34 percent of the total recorded cases were tagged as critical or severe, with active critical or severe COVID-19 admissions currently at 477.
Only a single death was also recorded by the DOH during the past week.
Meanwhile, the utilization of ICU beds dipped from 17.7 to 16.6 percent, while non-ICU bed utilization rate remained at 19.5 percent.
Based on the DOH’s online COVID-19 tracker as of June 19, the country’s total COVID-19 caseload is currently at 4,159,815, with 4,084,674 recoveries and 66,482 deaths.
Active cases, meanwhile, are currently at 8,659.
