DOH logs 6,630 COVID-19 infections from June 5 to 11

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) recorded a total of 6,630 COVID-19 infections from June 5 to 11, once again lower than the previous week’s 9,107.

Based on the DOH’s weekly released data, the COVID-19 infections translated to a daily average of 947, or 27 percent lower than the 1,301 cases from May 29 to June 4.

The data also showed that 112 infections, or 1.70 percent of the total recorded cases, were tagged as critical or severe, with active critical or severe COVID-19 admissions currently at 527.

Five deaths were also added by the DOH during this period, none of which occurred in the past week.

Meanwhile, the utilization of ICU beds dipped from 18.9 to 17.7 percent, while non-ICU bed utilization rate slightly decreased from 23 to 19.5 percent during the same period.

Based on the DOH’s online COVID-19 tracker as of June 4, the country’s total COVID-19 caseload is currently at 4,155,758, with 4,078,516 recoveries and 66,481 deaths.

Active cases, meanwhile, are currently at 10,761.

