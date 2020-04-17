DOH: Marikina City’s COVID-19 testing center to be accredited next week

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) will accredit Marikina City’s testing center for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday next week, April 22.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III made the announcement on Friday, and said he received the information from Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire.

“Ang nakuhanan ko ng impormasyon patungkol sa Marikina laboratory ay si Usec. Vergeire bilang pinuno ng Health Regulations Office, at ang sabi nya sa akin sa Wednesday na darating ay ma-a-accredit na sila (Marikina testing center),” he said in an interview with dzMM.

