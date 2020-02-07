DOH monitoring 5 for coronavirus in Zambo del Sur

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur—-The Department of Health (DOH) said five individuals who had recent travels to countries with novel coronavirus (nCoV) infections are being monitored in the province.

Wilfred Agtina, DOH provincial diseases surveillance officer, said the five individuals came from China, Hong Kong and South Korea.

People with travel history from China or any nCoV-infected areas may be asymptomatic of the disease at the time of checking but the incubation period is 10 to 14 days, Agtina explained.

He added that all four adults and a 19-month old baby were all under home quarantine and regularly monitored by doctors and nurses.

Agtina sought to correct information circulating on social media, which caused alarm among residents, that there were confirmed nCoV infections in the province.

One false social media post was about a woman from Tabina town who arrived from Beijing.

Other posts mentioned lockdowns imposed on two Pagadian City hospitals because these supposedly housed nCoV carriers.

Agtina said all the claims were untrue.

Agtina said the woman from Tabina town arrived in Manila from Beijing on Jan. 31 and in Zamboanga del Sur on Feb. 1.

She is among those on home quarantine and being monitored, according to Agtina. When health workers checked on her, she was well and had no flu symptoms.

Agtina added that he interviewed the woman and was told that she had gone through government’s medical protocol, being enforced by the Bureau of Quarantine, upon arrival in Manila.

Dr. Roberto Capatoy, provincial health board spokesperson, said a quarantine area was being prepared near the Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center should there be any nCoV patients in the province.

Capatoy said additional equipment is being expected from the DOH.

