DOH monitoring Brazilian family suspected of having coronavirus symptoms

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan—Personnel under the Department of Health (DOH) are monitoring a Brazilian family on vacation in El Nido town after its members showed flu-like symptoms related to the novel coronavirus (nCov).

DOH regional director Mario Baquilod, in a text message on Friday evening, said that the foreign family is being transferred from the municipal health clinic to the Ospital Ng Palawan (ONP).

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are facilities, team, and isolation ward in ONP. We’re sending a team of epidemiologist in El Nido tomorrow,” Baquilod said.

However, Baquilod clarified that the family has not yet tested positive for nCov.

FEATURED STORIES

The family arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from Wuhan, China on Tuesday, and traveled to El Nido town on Wednesday for a family vacation.

The 10-month-old baby spiked a high fever while the father suffered from sore throat. They were on an island-hopping tour prior to the manifestations of the symptoms, according to an initial report.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque on Thursday confirmed that the country remains nCov-free.

The Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) and City Health Office (CHO) local authorities were on heightened alert to help prevent the virus in entering the country since Puerto Princesa City International Airport (PPCIA) also hosts direct international flights.

The newest strain of coronavirus was first reported in December 2019 and has killed a total of 26 people in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ