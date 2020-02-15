DOH monitors 487 patients for possible COVID-19 infection

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) is monitoring 32 new patients for COVID-19 which now makes the total number of patients under investigation (PUIs) at 487 nationwide.

As of 12 noon, Of the 487 patients, 330 were already discharged from their respective hospitals while 154 are still undergoing treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Included in the tally were the three confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease (formerly 2019 novel coronavirus). The confirmed cases included that of a 44-year-old man from Wuhan City in China’s Hubei Province who died on Feb. 1; his partner, a 38-year-old Chinese tourist and a 60-year-old Chinese woman who had returned to China.

Here is the official tally of patients being monitored for COVID-19:

FEATURED STORIES

National Capital Region – (PUIs admitted – 85, PUIs discharged – 69, confirmed cases – 2)

Central Luzon – (PUIs admitted – 10, PUIs discharged – 46)

Central Visayas – (PUIs discharged – 52, confirmed cases – 1)

Calabarzon – (PUIs admitted – 19, PUIs discharged – 27)

Western Visayas – (PUIs admitted – 3, PUIs discharged – 32)

Cagayan Valley – (PUIs admitted – 10, PUIs discharged – 20)

Cordillera Administrative Region – (PUIs admitted – 12, PUIs discharged – 11)

ADVERTISEMENT

Davao Region – (PUIs admitted – 3, PUIs discharged – 20)

Eastern Visayas – (PUIs discharged – 17)

Northern Mindanao – (PUIs admitted – 4, PUIs discharged – 12)

Mimaropa – (PUIs admitted – 2, PUIs discharged – 10)

Ilocos Region – (PUIs admitted – 2, PUIs discharged – 5)

Bicol Region – (PUIs admitted – 1, PUIs discharged – 4)

Caraga – (PUIs admitted – 1, PUIs discharged – 1)

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao – (PUIs admitted – 1)

Edited by MUF