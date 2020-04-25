DOH: More than 72,000 lab tests conducted for COVID-19 in PH

MANILA, Philippines — More than 72,000 laboratory tests were conducted for checking novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.

Health Assistant Secretary Rosario Vergeire announced in an online press briefing that so far, 72,794 COVID-19 tests were conducted by 18 licensed laboratories in the country.

“As of April 24, 6PM, tayo po ay nakapagsagawa na ng tests sa 72,794. Ito po ay mga indibidwals na tinetest natin,”

(We conducted tests for 72,794. These are individuals who were tested.)

Of the number, 63,733 or 87.55 percent were negative results while 8,924 or 12.26 percent are positive results, Vergeire said.

The health official also verified that number of positive cases is higher than the total number of confirmed cases as DOH is still conducting validation for cases.

To date, the DOH recorded 7,294 confirmed cases of the ailment with 494 deaths and 792 recoveries.

COVID-19 cases in PH not yet at peak

Vergeire said the Philippines has yet to reach COVID-19 peak as new cases are being recorded.

“Mahirap sabihin, kung nasa peak o rurok na tayo ng dami ng impeksyon dahil patuloy pa rin ang pagtala namin ng mga bagong kaso kada araw. Sa ngayon po, consistent naman na naglalaro ang bilang nito between sa 100-200 cases per day,” she said.

(It is difficult to say that we are at the peak of the COVID-19 infection as we continue to record new cases every day. For now, we are consistently recording 100 to 200 cases per day.)

Vergeire said the country may have reached its peak of COVID-19 cases if they detect a decrease in new cases and if more people will recover.

“Mas madaling sabihin kung nakalagpas na tayo sa peak o rurok kapag tuloy-tuloy na po ang pagbaba ng bilang sa mga bagong kaso ng COVID-19 na naitatala natin sa bawat araw, at tuloy tuloy na rin ang pagtaas ng bilang ng mga nakakarecover o gumaling sa sakit,” she said.

(It is easier to say that we reached the peak if there is a consistent decrease in new COVID-19 cases every day and if we record more recoveries.)

