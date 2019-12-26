DOH: Number of injured due to firecrackers rises to 19
MANILA, Philippines — Less than a week before the revelries to welcome the year 2020, the number of recorded firework-related injuries has already increased to 19, the Department of Health (DOH) said Thursday.
Based on the report released by the department’s epidemiology bureau, the 19 people injured were in Region I, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Region V, Region VI, Region VII, Region XI, Region XII, and the National Capital Region.
Fourteen of the victims were males, DOH noted, adding that among the firecrackers that wounded the victims were Luces, Boga, 5-star, kwitis, and an “unknown firecracker”.
Further, DOH said the 19 victims were aged four to 60.
The said number, recorded from 6 a.m. of December 21 to 5:59 a.m. of December 26, was 11 cases or 37% lower compared to figures in 2018, and 61 cases 76% lower compared to the five-year average, according to DOH.
So far, DOH also said it has not recorded any case of injury or death from a stray bullet or firework ingestion.
