DOH: PH has over 65,000 ‘active’ COVID-19 cases as tally hits 279,526

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country jumped to 279,526 as of Friday after the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 3,257 new cases.

DOH’s latest COVID-19 bulletin showed that of the total cases, 65,906 are still considered active cases, even as recovered patients are now at 208,790, including 733 new recoveries. The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 4,830 as 47 more died from the severe respiratory disease.

Of the 65,906 patients, 87.5 percent showed mild symptoms while 8.8 percent were asymptomatic, according to DOH. But 1.1 percent of them are in severe condition while 2.6 are considered critical, the health agency added.

DOH likewise noted that most of the new cases came from the National Capital Region with 997, followed by Bulacan with 282, Cavite with 179, Negros with 152, and Cebu with 127.

DOH once again modified its data after removing 20 more cases from its total case count as duplicate entries were discovered after its final validation process.

Most of the new cases were from laboratory results since August (438) and September (104) while some were from March (3), April (5), May (9), and June (16), as shown by DOH’s latest information.

The results were sourced from over 3.089 million tests that 98 accredited laboratories and 30 GeneXpert laboratories did, the DOH data also showed.

