DOH: PH now has 322,497 COVID-19 cases; new recoveries at 18,065

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has recorded 3,190 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, raising the total number of infections to 322,497, the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday.
As of 4 p.m., the DOH said the total number of active cases is 43,642.
The Health Department also documented 18,065 more recoveries, raising the total count of recovered patients to 273,079.
The COVID-19 death toll meanwhile is now at 5,776 with 100 new fatalities recorded nationwide.
