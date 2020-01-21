DOH probes case of 5-year-old who tested positive for new coronavirus strain

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said it is investigating the case of a five-year-old who traveled from Wuhan in China to Cebu City, and later tested positive for a new coronavirus strain.

According to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, the five-year-old, whose gender was not mentioned, traveled from Wuhan, China and was admitted in Cebu City for having fever, throat irritation, and cough prior to entering the country.

“Samples from the patient were first tested at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and yielded negative results for the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome-related coronavirus or more often referred to as MERS-COV and severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus,” Duque said in a press briefing.

“However, the samples tested positive for non-specific pancorona virus assay, and the specimen has been sent to Australia to identify the specific coronavirus strain,” Duque added.

