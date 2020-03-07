DOH raises code red due to coronavirus threat

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said that it was raising code red, sub-level 1 due to the threats brought by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.
In a press statement, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed that the fifth case of the virus in the country is also the first case of local transmission.
