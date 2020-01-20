DOH records 1,729 cases of respiratory infection due to Taal Volcano ashfall

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded a total of 1,729 cases of acute respiratory infection due to ashfall from Taal Volcano’s eruption.

In a press briefing Monday, DOH Health Emergency Management Bureau Director, Dr. Gloria Balboa said the respiratory cases were reported in 195 evacuation centers in Taal blast affected areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balboa explained that respiratory illness is the “most common type of condition” being observed in evacuation centers for victims of restive Taal Volcano.

Taal, the second-most-active volcano in the country, suddenly came to life on January 12, spewing ash and steam up to 15 kilometers into the sky, forcing the evacuation of Volcano Island and several towns on the rim of Taal Lake.

FEATURED STORIES

The phreatic eruption or steam-driven episode created a blanket of ash covering several towns in Batangas and nearby provinces. The ashfall reached as far as Quezon City.

An Alert Level 4 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours or days.

Edited by KGA

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ