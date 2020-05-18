DOH records 205 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 12,718

MANILA, Philippines —The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 205 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the country’s total to 12,718 on Monday.

More than 80% or 145 cases were located in Metro Manila, while 1% was recorded in Central Visayas.

Ninety-four patients, meanwhile, were able to recover from the deadly respiratory disease, raising the total of recoveries to 2,729.

The country’s death toll rose to 831 with seven new fatalities.

The government started to ease quarantine protocols over parts of the country last Saturday. Metro Manila, as well as Cebu City, and Laguna province has shifted to a modified enhanced community quarantine where some of the industries were allowed to reopen.

The public is advised to always abide by safety protocols against COVID-19, such as physical distancing, wearing face masks in public, and frequent handwashing.

The coronavirus has infected about 4.7 individuals all over the world, killing off over 315,000. However, 1.7 million people were able to recover from the deadly respiratory disease.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, the Philippines remained to be the third country in Southeast Asia with the most COVID-19 cases, following Singapore and Indonesia.

