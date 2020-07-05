DOH records over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases; count stands at 44,254

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of 2,434 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country. This raises the total number of cases to 44,254 as of July 5.

Of the new cases, 1,147 cases were “fresh” cases or those that were validated and released within three days, while 1,287 are considered “late” cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the new cases, a total of 1,069 new cases were recorded in Metro Manila; 602 from the Central Visayas; 756 from other areas; while seven are repatriates.

The DOH also recorded 489 new recoveries, bringing the total to 11,942.

FEATURED STORIES

Seven COVID-19 patients have also died from COVID-19, raising the country’s death toll to 1,297.

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ