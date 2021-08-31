DoH releases P237.8M risk allowance to healthcare workers

THE Department of Health (DoH) has disbursed P237.28 million of special risk allowance (SRA) funds to Local Government Unit-controlled and private hospitals on Tuesday.

The amount is part of the P311 million allotted to some 20,000 health care workers.

The rest of the funds, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, are ready for disbursement to other LGU-controlled and private hospitals.

“May P74.5 million na ready na po ang cheke (We have P74.5 million whose checks are ready) for distribution to various LGU and private hospitals, ” Vergeire told reporters in her media briefing on Tuesday.

She reiterated that the P 311 million will be paid to the hospitals that submitted their list of health workers beyond the deadline set by the Bayanihan laws but are being accommodated after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the DoH to pay their benefits.

Vergeire said that they were now sourcing for additional funds for the next batch of SRA payments and urging hospitals to submit the names of their health workers who are eligible for additional SRA benefits.

“Sa ngayon, nanghihingi tayo ng listahan sa hindi pa nakakatanggap at ihahabol po natin para makarequest tayo ng budget from the Department of Budget and Management, (Right now, we are requesting for the list of those who have yet to receive their allowances so that we can request for additional budget from the Budget Department), ” Vergeire said.



Militant health worker groups have urged the government to give the allowances until the end of the month, which include those for meals and active hazard duty pay for public hospitals.