DOH reports 14,941 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 310,158

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday reported 14,941 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing the total of recovered patients to 310,158.

In its daily bulletin, DOH likewise reported 2,379 new infections, raising the country’s tally to 365,618

The DOH count showed that this increase brought the number of patients with active coronavirus cases to 39,808.

Of which, 82.8% have mild symptoms, 11.5% are asymptomatic, 1.9% experience severe symptoms, and 3.7% are in critical condition.

The bulk of the new COVID-19 cases came from Quezon City with 172 cases, followed by Rizal (147), Bulacan (136), Caloocan (117), and Cavite (101).

The DOH likewise reported 50 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,652.

The DOH also noted that 99 duplicate cases were removed from the total case count after validation of data sent by the testing laboratories. Of these, 84 were recovered cases and one death.

Moreover, 11 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

