DOH reports 1,910 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 346,356

MANILA, Philippines — For the second day in a row, the Department of Health (DOH) reported less than 2,000 cases of new COVID-19 infections in the country.

DOH said Wednesday that it recorded 1,910 more individuals sickened by SARS-CoV-2, which was lower than the 1,990 new cases it reported the previous day. But the agency also noted that 11 laboratories were not able to submit their most recent information to the COVID-19 data repository system.

The latest number, nevertheless, increased the total caseload to 346,536, of which 46,227 are considered “active.”

DOH likewise reported the recovery of 579 more patients as well as the death of 78 others, driving nationwide total recoveries and fatalities to 293,860 and 6,499, respectively.

Metro Manila remains the top area that registered new COVID-19 cases at 624, trailed by Cavite with 219, Batangas with 104, Rizal with 91, and Negros Occidental with 63, according to DOH’s data issued Wednesday.

DOH also said that 84.5 percent of the total active cases are only experiencing mild symptoms while 10.5 percent are asymptomatic, 1.6 percent have severe symptoms, and 3.3 percent are in critical condition.

Once again, DOH reported adjustments in its COVID-19 data with the removal of 87 cases from the total case count after it verified duplicate entries.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

