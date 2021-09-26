DoH reports 20,755 new Covid cases

For the first time in a week, the Philippines went back to the 20,000-case level with 20,755 new infections reported on Sunday, pushing the total to 2.491 million.

For the third straight day, no deaths were reported because the CovidKaya system was down.

The number of validated deaths can only be sourced from the system.

The Department of Health said that the total cases were collated from the Covid-19 Document Repository System (CDRS) data, while data on recoveries were due to time-based recovery guidelines.

There were 161,447 active cases, of which 97 percent are mild, moderate or asymptomatic.

Total recoveries now stand at 2.292 million.

Covid-19 dedicated intensive care unit beds remain at 75 percent occupancy nationwide, while 68 percent of ward beds and 65 percent of isolation beds are also in use.